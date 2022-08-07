Alia Bhatt's Darlings has a SRK connection; check Twitterati reaction

Alia Bhatt | File photo

Darlings have a stellar cast of Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles. The movie was released on Netflix and got a positive response from audiences. Alia's acting was considered to be more than excellent and Shefali, Vijay was known to be worthy complementary characters.

Darlings, even though has the tough job of dealing with issues of grave concern in a way that has to be funny. It managed to throw in a shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan, who could say no to the same.

49 seconds into #Darlings and what can we say except SAME 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ttj3w2WW4T — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 5, 2022

This matters man .. 🥺❤️🙌



" WE LOVE YOU SHAH RUKH KHAN "



In the starting of #Darlings ❤️.#DarlingsOnNetFlix #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/xAZOCfvXTZ — MASRUR SRKian (@Masrur2srk_) August 5, 2022

A Twitter user named dilse_srk said, "So nice the references to @iamsrk’s films in #Darlings. The lovely “Aankhon Mein Teri" song bringing the memory of the forever loved KK; the ringtone with “Main Agar Kahoon" from OSO. When Hamza says “Dil se", the poster of Zero in the end & an old song that I can’t place."