AirTag to the rescue! US couple retrieve their stolen car with the help of the Apple gadget

Is technology a boon or a curse? The debate might never end!

But, in a recent incident, the same technology helped a couple trace their stolen car within minutes.

A US couple was able to track their stolen car within minutes, thanks to Apple AirTag. The couple was shocked to find that their automobile had been taken while they were sleeping. Luckily for them, the Apple AirTag notified them of their car's location.

As reported by Fox News, two criminals approached the driveway of Leslie and Antar Muhammad's home discreetly and made off with Leslie's Toyota Camry, as seen on their home's doorbell camera.

A doorbell camera captured video of the thieves before they took off with the Muhammads' car.

In the aftermath of their automobile theft, the couple used their iPhones to track down the vehicle's last known location.

He made a remark about the app's GPS system. He said they were able to identify exactly where the car was and almost accurately picked out the parking area it was in.

It took only around two and a half hours to locate the vehicle.

Local officials responded within minutes, and the pair led them to their missing Toyota Camry. Cary police said that they found the stolen car and detained three minors just before 11 am on Saturday, Feb 4.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)