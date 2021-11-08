'Air quality is pathetic': As pollution continues to choke Delhi, netizens question state government

Amid rising pollution levels in the national capital and adjoining areas, a survey conducted by a community social media platform has found that four in five families in the region have someone facing one or more ailments due to contaminated air.

The survey conducted by LocalCircles also said that 91 per cent of Delhi residents believe authorities were completely or partially ineffective in enforcing the ban on transportation, distribution and sale of crackers this Diwali.

More than 34,000 responses were received from residents of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad for the survey, a statement said.

Out of the respondents, 66 per cent were men and 34 per cent women, it said.

In the survey, the respondents were asked the kind of ailments faced by them since the last week as the Delhi-NCR's air quality turned severe. "In response, 16 per cent respondents said they were experiencing sore throat or cough or both, another 16 per cent said runny nose, congestion or burning eyes, while 16 per cent said they were facing breathing difficulty," it said.

Only 20 per cent of the respondents experienced "no impact" of the polluted environment. On an aggregate basis, four in five families in Delhi-NCR are now experiencing one or more ailments due to polluted air, the statement said.

Not only in the survey, but people from Delhi are also complaining virtually about the pollution in Delhi. Be it the high level of smog in the air or the toxic foam in the Yamuna river, Delhi government is receiving a lot of criticism for the pollution.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 03:13 PM IST