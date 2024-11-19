 AI Granny: Annoyed Of Answering Fraud Calls? Let Grandmother Daisy Pick Them Up Next Time
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
AI Granny | YouTube/o2

Several people are fed up with spam and fraudulent calls regarding credit cards, loans, real estate investment, etc. If you want to tackle such calls wisely instead of picking them up and wasting your time, the British company's new launch might interest you. The company named "O2" introduced "AI Granny" to let grandmother Daisy answer scammers and fraudsters ringing you up. The granny would answer the calls and engage actively in speaking to them, aiming to waste their time and resources in a witty way.

It's described as a "human-like granny, Daisy", who would answer calls from fraudsters to keep them busy as long as possible. O2 mentioned that the feature is "an AI created by the company to waste phone scammers' time".

The company shared a video showing Daisy attending a call and conversing with a scammer. During the call, she was heard saying, "I think your profession is bothering people right? Stop calling me, dear you stupid". "I've got all the time in the world", O2 adds while introducing the quirky AI feature to its potential customers.

Releasing the video of Daisy, the wrote, "With Daisy revealing how you’re not always speaking to the person you think you are, O2 is urging customers to remain vigilant, leave ‘scambaiting’ to the AI experts and report suspected fraudulent calls and texts for free to 7726".

Netizens react

As the concept of an AI answering unwanted calls drew the attention of netizens, they reacted to it. "I loved this", one responding on the YouTube video uploaded by the British company. "One of the BEST uses of AI I have seen", said another.

