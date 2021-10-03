e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 01:44 PM IST

After NCB detains Aryan Khan in drug party raid, netizens appeal BYJU'S to remove Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador

FPJ Web Desk
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan | File Photos

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan | File Photos

Advertisement

Eight people, including Aryan Khan -- the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan, who were detained from a rave party aboard a luxury cruise liner in Mumbai on Saturday, are likely to be arrested in a drug case, a top official said on Sunday.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Director-General S.N. Pradhan said that all the eight accused were detained on Saturday during raids carried out by an NCB team in Mumbai.

All the eight detainees have been identified as -- Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra.

In the first of its kind operation on a cruise ship, the NCB swooped onto the rave party being held on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

The raid -- which shocked Mumbaikars and rattled the rich crowds -- started on Saturday afternoon, is still continuing with the process of registering the FIR underway, with the possibility of some high-profile arrests.

The name of Aryan Khan is making the highest buzz on social media earning a lot of backlash for father Shah Rukh Khan. Amidst widespread criticism, people are now questioning online coaching platform, BYJU'S whose ambassador is Shah Rukh Khan. People are questioning why they would appoint him as brand ambassador and what message does that send to children in the country.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

NCB questions Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan after rave party raid; netizens shocked

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 01:44 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal