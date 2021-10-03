After NCB detains Aryan Khan in drug party raid, netizens appeal BYJU'S to remove Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador

Eight people, including Aryan Khan -- the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan, who were detained from a rave party aboard a luxury cruise liner in Mumbai on Saturday, are likely to be arrested in a drug case, a top official said on Sunday.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Director-General S.N. Pradhan said that all the eight accused were detained on Saturday during raids carried out by an NCB team in Mumbai.

All the eight detainees have been identified as -- Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra.

In the first of its kind operation on a cruise ship, the NCB swooped onto the rave party being held on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

The raid -- which shocked Mumbaikars and rattled the rich crowds -- started on Saturday afternoon, is still continuing with the process of registering the FIR underway, with the possibility of some high-profile arrests.

The name of Aryan Khan is making the highest buzz on social media earning a lot of backlash for father Shah Rukh Khan. Amidst widespread criticism, people are now questioning online coaching platform, BYJU'S whose ambassador is Shah Rukh Khan. People are questioning why they would appoint him as brand ambassador and what message does that send to children in the country.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 01:44 PM IST