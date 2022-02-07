After #BoycottHyundai and #BoycottKFC, #BoycottPizzaHut trends on Twitter over post supporting 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'

After Hyundai and KFC, Pizza Hut has also been caught in a similar social media crossfire after an Instagram account of its Pakistan arm posted a message supporting 'Kashmir Solidarity day'.

"This Kashmir Solidarity day, let's join hands and stand united for the freedom of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters," read a Instagram post by Pizza Hut Pakistan of which screenshots have been shared widely on Twitter.

Meanwhile, #BoycottPizzaHut began trending on Twitter on Monday evening.

Check out the tweets below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Meanwhile, KFC India and Hyundai India have apologized for a social media post supporting 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' by their Pakistan counterparts.

Taking to Twitter, KFC India wrote, "We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hyundai Motors India also put out a message on social media reiterating its commitment to the Indian market.

"Hyundai MotorIndia has been committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism," it said.

The company further said, "The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country."

Reiterating that India is second home to the Hyundai brand, the company said, "We have a zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view."

Hyundai Motor India further said, "As part of our commitment to India, we will continue our efforts towards the betterment of the country as well as its citizens."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(With IANS inputs)

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 09:21 PM IST