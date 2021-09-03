Adventurous cat hitchhikes 130 miles away from home; reunited with family in UK after nearly four months

A family in South West England recently enjoyed a heartwarming reunion with their cat, nearly four months after it went missing. Found wandering nearly 130 miles away from home, the feline is believed to have hitchhiked his way from Willenhall in the West Midlands to Andover in Wiltshire. Soon after being receiving a call that indicated Dexter had been found safe and sound, the family made a nearly six hour trip to bring him back.

But how did the enterprising cat travel such a great distance in the first place? According to a Metro report on the incident, the family believe that he snuck into the boot of a workman's van and managed to leave home. He was eventually discovered after having travelled quite a few miles to a service station along the M6 - the longest motorway in the United Kingdom.

He had then changed vehicles, with the motorist in question only discovering the stowaway after reaching their home in Wiltshire. There he was taken to the vet to check whether he was micro-chipped.

While the family had put up posters and made enquiries, there were no leads, perhaps because of the sheer distance Dexter had managed to cover. Having had their pet disappear in the month of May, it was thus quite the shock for them to get a call in late August.

"When we got there he was sprawled out on the office desk getting lots of fuss and cuddles," Jo Walker explained after she and her delighted eight year old daughter had made the lengthy trip to Dexter's new abode.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 03:27 PM IST