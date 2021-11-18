Actress Nayanthara turns 36: Fans flood Twitter with adorable wishes and posts

South Indian actress Nayanthara turns 36 today on November 18. Nayanthara, whose birth name was Diana Mariam Kurian, is an Indian actress who works primarily in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films.

She was the only South Indian female actor to make the Forbes India "Celebrity 100" list in 2018, with a total earnings of Rs 15.17 crores.

Nayanthara is known in South Indian film as the "Lady Superstar."She has appeared in almost 75 films.

She made her acting debut alongside Jayaram in the Malayalam film Manassinakkare in 2003.Ayya (2005) was her first Tamil film, and Lakshmi was her first Telugu film (2006). Both the films turned to become a huge success.

She went on to star in a number of commercially successful Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films after that.

Nayanthara worked part-time as a model while attending college.

Sathyan Anthikkad, who had seen some of her modelling jobs and requested her to play a crucial role in his film Manassinakkare, had noticed her and approached her (2003).

Despite first declining the invitation since she was uninterested in films, she later caved in and agreed to make "just that one picture." Manassinakkare went on to become a big success, which eventually led to the actress's growth in the film industry later on.

As the country celebrates Nayanthara's 36th birthday, have a look at how fans have shared greetings on Twitter:

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 12:48 PM IST