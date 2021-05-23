'Absolutely shameful': Twitter after Chhattisgarh's Surajpur Collector slaps man, smashes his phone for violating lockdown norms

The collector of Surajpur district, Chhattisgarh, on Saturday apologised after a video of him hitting a man for a COVID-19 norm violation went viral on social media.

In the video, the man can be seen showing a piece of paper and something on his mobile phone to the collector who takes the device and throws it to the ground. Later, the collector, after slapping the man, orders the police officers to hit the man again.

Through a video, Surajpur District Collector Ranbir Sharma said the reason for his outburst was that the man in the viral video lied to the officials and misbehaved with them.

After the video started doing rounds on social media, the collector faced criticism for physically assaulting a citizen. Netizens took to Twitter and slammed the collector for his actions.

