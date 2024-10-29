'Aayein Baigan...': Netizens In Splits After Seeing Desi Anti Grey Hair Solution Using Eggplant

'Aayein Baigan' hair care video | Instagram/Miss Suman

The internet is full of content for a diverse audience. It has in store for you anything you are looking for, regardless of it being dance reels or fitness inspiration.

A recent video that rolled out on social media and took the internet by storm suggested using an eggplant to get rid off grey hair and related problems.

Would you like to come across such reels on your Instagram feed? We aren't sure about your preferences, but those netizens who watched it were left in splits to see an eggplant used to create a hair care recipe, which claimed to be anti grey solution even effective in old age.

Watch video

"Everyone is concerned of white hair problems these days. But if you apply this recipe on your hair, you won't get white hair even at old age," the video claimed. Describing the recipe of the anti grey hair solution, the influencer dipped an eggplant in oil and heated it. She then treated the ingredients with rosemary and Shikakai. The video completed by pouring the eggplant-infused oil into a jar.

Netizens react

Hair care hack or a meme video? The video was uploaded by a beauty and personal care influencer named Suman. The post emerged as one of those videos which was mainly clicked upon for checking out the comments section.

It draw hilarious reactions and left netizens in splits. Many Instagram users were surprised to see an eggplant being used for hair care and in pure disbelief, they shared the "Aayein Baigan" meme in the comments section.

After watching the video and not being impressed with the suggested hair care idea, people asked the influencer to keep the recipe to herself. "Hume ye ideas nahi chahiye (We don't want these ideas)," they said while adding, "Behen tu hi lga hum ese hi thik h (You apply this to yourself. We are okay)".

"Aayein Baigan" meme

The "Aayein Baigan" meme rolled out on the internet after a school student's hilarious response during his interaction with a reporter.

When a reporter asked Patna's Aditya Kumar about his favorite subject, the Class 6 champ responded with a confused “Aayein,” which is basically slang for “pardon?” Soon, he miscomprehended the question (as sabji, not subject) and said that an eggplant "Baigan" was his favourite. Since then, the video of the interaction and Kumar's witty reply "Aayein Baigan" has turned into a meme.