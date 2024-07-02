'Aaj Toh Sunday Hai' Girl Grooves To Trending Song 'Bado Badi' In Viral Dance Reel

'Aaj toh Sunday hai' fame Shravani is back with another video on Instagram, which has left netizens turned. In her recent clip, the girl was seen dancing to the trending song 'Bado Badi.' With her adorable smile and dancing skills, he grooved to the viral song in her dance reel.

The video showed Shravani enjoying the vibes of the song 'Bado Badi.' The young girl was seen wearing a colourful gown while throwing classic steps to the beat. She recreated the popular dance moves on the song during her performance. The girl performed in the backdrop of the original song scene being played on the television screen. As the music went on in the background, he displayed dance steps syncing to it.

While uploading the video on the internet, the girl suggested that the song was too good for her to comprehend it. She expressed that she was unaware about what the lyrics meant and how these viral dance steps went along with the beat. She captioned her Instagram reel by saying, "Na gaana samajh aya na dance (Neither understood the song nor dance)."

About song 'Bado Badi' and the trend

The 'Bado Badi' song created by British-Pakistani singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has been going viral across social media platforms, especially Instagram. It has set a dance trend which was even joined by celebrities and influencers, including Tanzania-based Kili Paul.

However, the song encountered legal issues and was removed from YouTube a while after it caught the attention of the audience and left them impressed. Despite the claim that it was copied from an earlier song, 'Bado Badi' by Noor Jehan in the film 'Banarsi Thug,' it still continues to win praise from netizens, who dance to enjoy it.