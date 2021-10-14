66- year old woman escapes death by inches as Meteorite crashes into her house; lands on her bed while asleep

A woman in Canada narrowly avoided death when a meteorite fell through her roof and landed on the pillow next to her while she slept. The unusual incident occurred about 11.50 p.m. on October 3rd in Golden, British Columbia, Canada, when a meteorite smashed through the roof and landed next to the head of Ruth Hamilton, a 66- year old woman. A meteorite is a small rock formed when larger meteors from outer space collide with the atmosphere and split up.

Ruth Hamilton later narrated the details of the incident as to how she awoke to a bang and discovered the large rock on the pillow next to her in an interview with CBC News. Here's what she said: “The next thing was just a huge explosion and debris all over my face. I jumped out of bed and turned on the lights. I didn’t know what else to do, so I called 911".

A police officer arrived shortly after, and it was determined that the rock had not arrived at her home as a result of ongoing work in the Kicking Horse Canyon. A meteorite passing through her ceiling was the only alternative possibility. She is unhurt and plans to keep the rock for the foreseeable future, believing that it will fascinate her grandkids.

Fortunately for Hamilton, her insurance company will cover the damage to her roof, while the business will investigate whether roof holes caused by space debris are covered.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 05:06 PM IST