53-year-old Halle Berry's sexy abs of steel is making the internet very jealous

Academy Award winner Halle Maria Berry has once again proved that there's no one like her. Recenty, Berry's Abs pictures have taken the internet by a storm and there are reasons!
At the age of 53, Halle made sure to show the world that she's made of steel by posting pictures after her workout regime and flaunting her abs. She shared the pictures on Twitter and captioned "Finally got them!"
Berry's fans could not help but hail their idol on social media, owing to which, all her pictures went viral and now, every single person who's not even 20 is jealour of her. One of the users wrote "If I have pot belle in this life, I'll be so upset with myself.
Look at what a 53 yr old woman looks like, what will be my excuse???
Fufu and Afang soup.???"
Berry won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the romantic drama film Monster's Ball (2001), becoming the only woman of African American descent to have won the award.
