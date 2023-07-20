24-Year-Old Techie Tragically Dies At Delhi Gym From Electrocution On Treadmill, Manager Arrested

Saksham Pruthi |

Delhi News: In a highly unfortunate incident, a 24-year-old man tragically died after electrocution on a treadmill at a gym in north Delhi's Rohini area on Tuesday.

The deceased is identified as Saksham Pruthi, a resident of Rohini Sector 19. He had completed a BTech degree and was employed at a Gurugram-based firm, said reports.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning at 7:30 am in the Gymplex Fitness Zone in Sector 15, where the deceased collapsed while exercising on the treadmill.

During the postmortem examination, electrocution was confirmed as the cause of death.

A case has been registered under sections relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligent conduct with respect to machinery. The police have arrested gym manager Anubhav Duggal.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

