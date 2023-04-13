 11-year-old Chinese boy cycles for 24 hours to reach Grandma to complain about his mother
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation | Unsplash

A 11-year-old Chinese boy rode his bicycle 130 kilometres in 24 hours to visit his grandmother and complain about his mother. According to the South China Morning Post, the child cycled to his grandmother's house in Zhejiang after a fight with his mother.

He navigated using road markers and kept himself fed through the night by eating bread that he had brought with him on this bizarre adventure.

After becoming fatigued, the child was eventually found alone in a motorway tunnel, according to a local media station. He claimed that although he was only an hour away from his destination, it took him twice as long to get there because of numerous wrong turns.

The boy's mother said that despite her son's prior threats to visit his grandmother's home, she had misunderstood them as tantrums.

He was driven to the closest police station since he was too exhausted to walk. Later, his grandma and parents came to pick him up.

article-image

