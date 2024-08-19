'₹1000 Plus GST If Disturbed By Other's Alarm': Swiggy Instamart's Relatable Rakhi Agreement Goes Viral

Celebrating Rakshabandhan 2024, grocery delivery app Swiggy Instamart shared a post on social media which is going viral. It mentioned about an agreement signed between siblings on a few relatable conditions and situations. It was hilariously drafted resembling an official court paper and was titled "Instamart Raksha Bond." "This agreement signed on 19.08.2024 between...is hereby agreed between both parties," it read further, mentioning the conditions that applied the bond.

taking the bandhan in raksha bandhan seriously👀 pic.twitter.com/xos8JKV8iC — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) August 18, 2024

What were the conditions that the brother and sister had to agree on? Before we reveal that to you, let us tell you that the agreement interestingly termed the siblings as "Mom's favorite child" and "Mom's second favourite," definitely cracking up an argument over who signs where and who's the dearest.

The conditions listed on the paper were quite relatable. It included watching mutually approved TV shows only and thus avoiding the fight over the remote to change channels. Another thing mentioned there was about getting disturbed by else's alarm ring. "₹1000 plus GST to be imposed if disturbed by other party's alarm," it read.

That wasn't all. Exactly, how could the conditions between a brother and sister get done so easily and with just two matters? Some more situations listed on the Rakhi Agreement by Swiggy included not criticizing food cooked by the other, allowing the usage of one another's skincare range, hoodies and watches.

"20% service fee applies to all favors and must be paid in the form of Kinder Joy," read one of the points the siblings had to agree on before signing the document. The last condition, meanwhile, said," Flipping the monopoly board when one party is losing is strictly prohibited."

taking the bandhan in raksha bandhan seriously👀 pic.twitter.com/pJSAuum0fj — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) August 28, 2023

Notably, this isn't the first time that the grocery platform has come up with something quirky as this Rakhi agreement. A similar thing unfolded last year too. On Rakhi Day 2023, Swiggy Instamart had similarly drafted an agreement for Rs. 101 and it had a good bunch of conditions which were relatable. While we won't reveal them all for you, here's what one of the points read, "Only a reasonable portion to be taken by whoever asks for a sip of coke."