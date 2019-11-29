We want to make non-BJP political front in this country: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told mediapersons about Shiv Sena’s alliance with Goa Forward Party. He said, “Goa Forward Party president and ex-Dy CM of Goa, Vijai Sardesai along with three MLAs, is forming alliance with Shiv Sena. A new political front is taking shape in Goa, just like it happened in Maharashtra.”
