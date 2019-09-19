Watch: Rajnath Singh Fly Tejas Fighter Jet, Becomes First Defence Minister To Fly In Combat Aircraft

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flies in flying suit in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, in Bengaluru on September 19. The Light Combat Tejas took off from the Air force station in Banguluru. He is the first ever Defence Minister who will be flying in the indigenous LCA.
