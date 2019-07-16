‘WAR’ teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff engage in deadly action stunts

Bollywood action heroes Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are all set to take you on a journey filled with stunts and power packed action sequences with their latest film ‘War’. The makers of the film surprised fans by dropping a teaser on Monday. The teaser in a way indicates the film is a massive showdown against the two stars and has been aptly titled ‘War’.
