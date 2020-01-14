Varun, Shraddha promote 'Street Dancer 3' at Mithibai College

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor visited Mithibai College in Mumbai. They attended the fest of the college. They were there to promote their upcoming film 'Street Dancer 3'. Varun and Shraddha interacted with college students. Shraddha looked glamorous in her black attire. Varun opted for casual look. The film is set release on January 24.
