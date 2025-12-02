 MP News: Massive Fire Erupts At Garment Factory In Jabalpur; Loss Of ₹1 Crore Estimated
MP News: Massive Fire Erupts At Garment Factory In Jabalpur; Loss Of ₹1 Crore Estimated

According to information, the incident took place in the Satna Building of the Lordganj area in Jabalpur. The exact cause of the fire is still unknown. More than 12 fire engines rushed to the spot. However, the blaze has not been brought under control yet. Firefighters are continuously working to douse the flames.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Massive Fire Erupts At Garment Factory In Jabalpur; Loss Of ₹1 Crore Estimated | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a four-storey garment factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, causing a loss of over ₹1 crore, as reported on Tuesday.

The fire hasn’t been brought under control yet. There are no reports of casualties so far.

According to information, the incident took place in the Satna Building of the Lordganj area in Jabalpur. 

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown. More than 12 fire engines rushed to the spot. 

FP Photo

MP News: Moving Bus Catches Fire After Tire Spark In Gwalior, Driver Saves 45 Passengers-VIDEO
article-image

FP Photo

However, the blaze has not been brought under control yet. Firefighters are continuously working to douse the flames.

The factory is reportedly owned by Tarun Jain, who also runs the Classic Showroom. Police personnel and the municipal team are present at the site. 

According to the owner, the fire has caused a loss of more than ₹1 crore.

Further details are awaited.

