Varun Dhavan, Shraddha Kapoor promote 'Street Dancer 3' on 'Indian Idol Season 11'

'Street Dancer 3' star cast Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor promoted their upcoming film on the reality show 'Indian Idol Season 11' in Mumbai. On the other side, actress Kangana Ranaut also promoted her upcoming film 'Panga' on the television show. Singer Dhvani Bhanushali was also seen here.
