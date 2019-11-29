Uddhav Thackeray mentions Constitution when asked about Shiv Sena turning secular

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reacted to questions of secularism. On being asked whether the Shiv Sena was becoming secular since the party has forged alliance with the Congress and NCP, Thackeray replied, “First you tell me what is the meaning of secular. [Secular is] whatever there is in the Constitution.”
