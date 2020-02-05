U-19 World Cup: Words cannot describe Yashasvi Jaiswal's parents delight on his performance in semis

Yashasvi Jaiswal led India from the front and scored a match-winning ton in Under-19 World Cup semi final against Pakistan in South Africa."He performed very well today. He performs well under pressure. He is focused on winning the World Cup. He promised that he would give his best performance,"said Yashasvi's father and mother.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)