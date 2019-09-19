The ‘War’ Is On, Hrithik Roshan Takes A Dig At Tiger Shroff

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was spotted promoting his upcoming film ‘War’ in Mumbai where he also took a dig at actor Tiger Shroff. Hrithik was wearing a white T-shirt with Tiger's character from ‘A Flying Jatt’. Its caption read: "Flying away from this war already?" In ‘War’, Hrithik and Tiger play Army officers.
