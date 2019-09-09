Telangana CM Expands Cabinet, 6 Ministers Take Oath

Six ministers took oath in cabinet expansion of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Sircilla MLA K T Rama Rao, son of CM Rao and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, nephew of CM were among the newly inducted ministers. Newly elected Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath. Swearing-in ceremony of Cabinet Ministers took place at Raj Bhavan.
