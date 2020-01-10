'Tanhaji': Ajay Devgn, Kajol and family attend special screening

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kajol hosted at a special screening of 'Tanhaji'. Ajay donned a dark denim shirt and jeans with black jogger shoes for the occasion. Kajol dazzled in black suit with her son Yug. Devgn is essaying the role of brave warrior Taanaji Malusare in the flick, while Kajol is essaying the role of his wife, Savitribai Malusare.