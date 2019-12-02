Supriya Sule requests CM Thackeray to form separate ministry for specially-abled in Maharashtra

NCP leader Supriya Sule met Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra Assembly on Dec 01. Supriya Sule request CM Thackeray to form separate ministry for specially-abled in Maharashtra."I had come to meet CM with two requests. I have requested CM for a separate ministry for specially-abled in Maharashtra," said Supriya Sule.
