'Such people should be killed at the crossroads': Kangana Ranaut on Nirbhaya case verdict

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut spoke on Supreme Court’s recent verdict on Nirbhaya case. She said, “Firstly if he is able to rape, then he is not minor. Such people should be killed at the crossroads, they should be hanged there so that people get to know what rape is and what is the punishment for raping somebody. That mother and father are bearing the pain even after so many years of that incident. These people will be called from the High Court to the Supreme Court. What kind of society is this? Why should such people be killed silently? What example do you want to give to the society?” Kangana Ranaut is on promotional spree for her upcoming flick ‘Panga’. The movie is a sports drama and will release on Jan 24.