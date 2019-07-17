Spotted! Deepika Padukone's Airport Look Will Surely Leave You Spellbound

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone back to Mumbai from London. She went to witness Wimbledon 2019 final in London. Padukone kept her look ultra cool as she wore a white cotton shirt-dress with an over-sized denim jacket over it. She also paired black stockings along with it and carried it with knee-high black boots. She completed her look with oval frames.
