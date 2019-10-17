Silver Screen To Railway: ‘Housefull 4’ Is On Promotional ‘Tracks’

Star-cast and makers of ‘Housefull 4’ took a unique way to promote their film. They left the roads and went on ‘tracks’ to promote their upcoming venture. Actor Akshay Kumar along with other star-cast is travelling from Delhi to Mumbai for promotional event. They commenced the journey on a special promotional train wrapped with ‘Housefull 4’ posters.
