Shahrukh Khan 54th Birthday Celebration Outside Mannat | SRK SURPRISE Visit For Fans

Mumbai, Nov 02 (ANI): King Khan turned 54 today and fans can’t wait to get glimpse of him. They gathered in large numbers outside his residence to wish their star happy birthday. Rainfall was unable to stop his swarm of fans to celebrate outside ‘Mannat’. SRK didn’t disappoint and greeted back his fans with his signature wave.
