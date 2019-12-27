Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar arrive with their kids at Ambani’s Jio Wonderland

An annual mega- extravaganza, Jio Wonderland is set to become a calendar event in the city of Mumbai, read a statement from Reliance Foundation. The entire Ambani clan was present to welcome guests. Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Shloka and Akash, with Isha Ambani Piramal made a stylish appearance.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)