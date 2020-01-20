Shabana Azmi accident: Tabu, Vicky Kaushal, Raj Thackeray and other celebs visit hospital

Several prominent personalities lined up to meet Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi who was hurt in a car accident. Bollywood actor Tabu reached hospital to see Shabana Azmi. Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik and Vicky Kaushal arrived to meet Azmi. MNS chief Raj Thackeray also visited the injured actor. Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra also visited Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital to see Shabana Azmi.