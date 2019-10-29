Sanjay Raut: 'No Dushyant Chautala in Maharashtra whose father is in Jail

Mumbai, Oct 29 (ANI): On being asked 'why it is taking so much of time to form government despite pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)', speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena veteran leader Sanjay Raut said, "There is no Dushyant here whose father is in jail. Here it's us who do politics of 'dharma and satya' (truth and religion)."