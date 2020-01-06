Reminded of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Uddhav Thackeray on JNU violence

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray condemned the attack in the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University and said that it reminded him of terror attack of 26/11. He said, “I was reminded of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Investigation is needed to find out who were these masked attackers.”
