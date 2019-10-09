Rajnath Singh Calls It 'Historic' Day For India, Set To Get First Rafale Jet

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 8 attended the handover ceremony of Rafale fighter jet in France’s Bordeaux. While addressing the gathering, he said that the day is an historic day for the Indian Forces. “I am happy that the delivery of Rafale aircraft is on schedule, I am confident that this will add further strength to our Air Force,” said Singh.
