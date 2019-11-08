Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Unveil Statue Of Late Filmmaker K Balachander In Chennai

Superstar Rajinikanth unveiled statue of late filmmaker K. Balachander in Chennai. Actor Kamal Haasan was also present. The statue was unveiled at new office premises of Raaj Kamal Films International. K Balachander is known for his stupendous work in 1975’s film ‘Apoorva Raagangal’, 1981’s film ‘Thaneer Thaneer’ and 1981’s film ‘Ek Duuje Ke Liye’. K Balachander died on December 23, 2014.