PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Raj Ghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. He paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his150th birth anniversary. Mahatma Gandhi is fondly remembered as the ‘Father of the Nation’ and he is known to have inspired several movements for civil rights and freedom across the globe.
