PM Modi Holds Bilateral Meeting With President Trump In New Yark

New York (USA), Sep 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met USA President Donald Trump at UN Headquarters. PM Modi said, "I am thankful to Trump that he came to Houston. He is my friend but he is also a good friend of India." Speaking at the bilateral meeting, US President said that India and United States will have trade deal very soon.
