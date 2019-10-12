Watch: PM Modi goes plogging in Mamallapuram Beach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became a ‘plogger’ at Mamallapuram beach on Oct 12 morning.The ‘plogging’ session lasted for 30 minutes. He later handed over the ‘collection’ to a hotel staff where he is staying.‘Plogging’ is a combination of jogging with picking up litter. PM Modi is in Mamallapuram for the second informal meet with Chinese President Xi. Both leaders will visit Kovalam later today.