PM Modi Congratulates People Of J&K, Ladakh Over Abrogation Of Article 370

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated people of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and the whole nation over abrogation of Article 370. He said, “We as a nation, as a family, have taken a historic decision. A system due to which brothers and sisters of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh were deprived of many rights and which was a big obstacle to their development, that system has been done away with.”
