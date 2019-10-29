PM Modi Arrives In Saudi Arabia For Two-day Visit, Hold Talks With Top Leadership

Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Oct 29 (fpj): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 29. He will hold bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. He will also attend the third session of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Forum.
