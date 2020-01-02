Peeragarhi factory fire: 14 people injured, search operation underway, says Addl DCP

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Peeragarhi on Jan 02. During rescue operations a blast occurred, after which factory building collapsed and several people, including fire brigade personnel trapped in the building. Speaking on the incident, Additional DCP of Outer Delhi, Rajendra Sagar said, “14 people have been injured in the incident, including 13 fire brigade personnel.
