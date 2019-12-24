Mouni Roy celebrates Christmas with kids

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy celebrated Christmas with kids. Roy donned Santa’s cap and shook legs with kids. She also played games with little ones. The actor was seen distributing gifts among kids. Speaking to ANI, Mouni shared her childhood memories of Christmas. The actor will be next seen in Ayan Mukerjee’s ‘Brahmasta’.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)