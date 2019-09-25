MiG 21 Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Gwalior, Both Pilots Safe

MiG 21 Trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in MP’s Gwalior on September 25. Both the pilots, including a Group Captain and a Squadron Leader, managed to eject safely. The aircraft was on a routine training mission from Gwalior Airbase, when it crashed near the airfield.
