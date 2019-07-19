Mercedes Car Hits Taxi In Delhi, 3 Injured

At least three people, in a taxi, got critically injured when an overspending Mercedes car hit it before colliding with a traffic light. The incident took place on BRT corridor in Delhi, earlier tonight. All injured have been taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre. The Mercedes driver has been detained by police. Investigation is underway.
