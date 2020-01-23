Meet ISRO's half-humanoid 'Vyom Mitra' who's all set to ride to space

While India gears up for 1st ever manned mission to space, half-humanoid ‘Vyommitra’ has been developed for initial mission. Futuristic half-humanoid is capable of performing several tasks and can communicate in two languages. ISRO hopes to send ‘Vyommitra’ before sending crew in 2022.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)