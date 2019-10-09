Road Accident In Bihar: 1 Dead, 2 Injured After Getting Hit By Car In Gaya

Gaya (Bihar), Oct 09: One person died and two people were injured after a car hit them near Gaya Junction on October 08. Police is present at the spot to investigate the matter. Police official said, “The driver of the car has been arrested and injured have been admitted to hospital.” Further details are awaited.
