Male accused shot dead by police, even as two killed in London stabbing

By Asia News International

The male accused, suspected of stabbing several people at London Bridge, was shot dead by the police on Friday. Two of the injured persons succumbed to the stabbing wounds. The killed person was wearing a ‘hoax explosive device’, and his action has been termed as a terrorist attack. However, three other injured people are being treated in a nearby hospital.

